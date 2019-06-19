Check out the new Traveler's Championship clubhouse!

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - One thing that everyone is talking about out at the Traveler's Championships in Cromwell is the brand-new clubhouse.

If the old clubhouse was a tent, this is a mansion. More than three times the size of the one it replaces, it features all the amenities you can possibly imagine.

The players love it, and they love the idea of being able to spread out a little bit in this great space.

