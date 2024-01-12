KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTNH) — This weekend, the AFC will stand for Arctic Football Conference!

The Kansas City Chiefs will play at home against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. We will watch some frozen fish at Arrowhead Stadium, as this could be one of the coldest NFL games on record.

There’s a sizeable low moving across the central Midwest toward the East Coast. Behind this system, some arctic air is going to dive in from Canada.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. At that time, the temperature is expected to dip to about zero. Winds will be howling out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, which will put the wind chill between 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Keeping those field goals straight will be the least of their worries. When the wind chill drops that low, exposed skin becomes susceptible to frostbite within 30 minutes.

While this will certainly be one of​ the coldest NFL games on record, it won’t be the​ coldest.

Maybe you’ve heard of the infamous Ice Bowl. On New Year’s Eve in 1967, the Packers played the Cowboys at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The temperature fell to 13 degrees below zero, while the wind chill dropped to 48 degrees below zero.

Date Game Temperature/Wind Chill at Kickoff Result Dec. 31, 1967 NFL Championship: Dallas at Green Bay (Ice Bowl) -13°/-23° Packers 21, Cowboys 17 Jan. 10, 1982 AFC Title: San Diego at Cincinnati (Freezer Bowl) -9°/-32° Bengals 27, Chargers 7 Jan. 10, 2016 NFL Wildcard: Seattle at Minnesota -6°/-25° Seahawks 10, Vikings 9 Jan. 20, 2008 NFC Title: New York Giants at Green Bay -1°/-23° NY Giants 23, Packers 20 Source: Pro Football Reference

But it felt​ even colder on January 10, 1982, when the Cincinnati Bengals played at home against the San Diego Chargers. This game is fondly remembered as the Freezer Bowl as the temperature dropped to 9 below zero with the wind chill—wait for it—around 59 degrees below zero!

There’s something about Jan. 10 because exactly 34 years later, in 2016, the Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in the frozen tundra of Minneapolis. The mercury sank to 6 below zero with a 24 below zero wind chill.

And finally, let’s go back to Lambeau Field. On Jan. 20, 2008, the Packers played the New York Giants for the NFC Championship. I remember this game well since I was living in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at the time. The temp fell to minus 4, while the wind made it feel around 24 below.

Would you rather sit in the stands, dealing with the cold or the snow?

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, New York. At kickoff at 1 p.m., the players will fight lake-effect snow and wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph, with temperatures in the 20s.