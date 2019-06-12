Chris Palmer to retire from UNH after 18 months as Athletic Director

The University of New Haven athletic department needs an athletic director — again.

After 18 months on the job, Chris Palmer is retiring.

Palmer told his staff that it’s time for him to spend more time with his family.

He was the head coach of the New Haven football team for two years back in the 80s before going on to the NFL as an assistant and head coach.

New Haven has hired a national firm to find Palmers’ replacement.

