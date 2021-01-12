CIAC announces list of CT high schools honored with Michaels Achievement Cup Award for 2019-2020 academic year

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Tuesday the list of Connecticut high schools that will be honored with the Michaels Achievement Cup Award for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Schools that are part of the CIAC’s ‘Class Act’ program can be considered for the Michaels Cup Award.
The CIAC says the award committee recognized these schools’ athletics programs “for their willingness to subscribe to the Class Act Sportsmanship standards, empowering students to take an active role in their school climate and their continued support for community service. These 16 schools have made sportsmanship a priority in their district.”
The 2019-2020 Michaels Cup Award winners:
- Amity Regional High School
- Bethel High School
- Bloomfield High School
- Brookfield High School
- Granby Memorial High School
- Joel Barlow High School
- Ledyard High School
- Lyme-Old Lyme High School
- Norwalk High School
- Oliver Wolcott Technical High School
- Simsbury High School
- Stamford High School
- Suffield High School
- The Woodstock Academy
- Westbrook High School
- Weston High School
They will be formally recognized during the CIAC’s virtual Sportsmanship Conference on Feb. 10.