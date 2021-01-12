CIAC announces list of CT high schools honored with Michaels Achievement Cup Award for 2019-2020 academic year

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Tuesday the list of Connecticut high schools that will be honored with the Michaels Achievement Cup Award for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Schools that are part of the CIAC’s ‘Class Act’ program can be considered for the Michaels Cup Award.

The CIAC says the award committee recognized these schools’ athletics programs “for their willingness to subscribe to the Class Act Sportsmanship standards, empowering students to take an active role in their school climate and their continued support for community service. These 16 schools have made sportsmanship a priority in their district.”

The 2019-2020 Michaels Cup Award winners:

Amity Regional High School

Bethel High School

Bloomfield High School

Brookfield High School

Granby Memorial High School

Joel Barlow High School

Ledyard High School

Lyme-Old Lyme High School

Norwalk High School

Oliver Wolcott Technical High School

Simsbury High School

Stamford High School

Suffield High School

The Woodstock Academy

Westbrook High School

Weston High School

They will be formally recognized during the CIAC’s virtual Sportsmanship Conference on Feb. 10.