CIAC fall sports plan could change again, student-athlete health safety top priority

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) high school fall sports plan released two weeks ago may be changing…again. Committees are meeting this week to discuss the safety of student-athletes and whether or not they can move forward with the current plan.

A decision later this week will be made about all fall sports, including football, which involves player contact on every snap.

Keeping it in the fall is the preference, but all options are on the table.

News 8 spoke with CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini Monday afternoon about these ever-evolving plans.

“I’m confident that we’re going to give our kids the best opportunity that we can to play,” Lungarini told News 8. “We want it to be safe and we want to give them the best experience possible so we continue to look at all possibilities that give the kids the deepest and most meaningful experience. We don’t want to potentially offer something that may only have one or two games.”

