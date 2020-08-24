CIAC: high school sports can restart conditioning activities; fall sports canceled due to COVID-19 won’t be played at another time

(WTNH) — After a meeting of its Board of Control Sunday, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) released their modified determinations regarding sports at their member schools.

In a release Sunday, CIAC reported that its Board of Control had met and “in alignment with positive discussion with the Department of Public Health” had determined that high school sports teams could return to the conditioning activities they had begun July 6 on Monday, Aug. 24.

The CIAC explained, “On Saturday, August 29, schools may begin non-contact sport-specific skill work. Both conditioning and skill work are to take part in small cohorts in adherence with guidance from the National Federation of State High School Associations and the DPH. Conducting conditioning and sport-specific skill work as non-contact and in small cohorts is classified as low risk regardless of the sport.”

In the last few weeks, there has been suggestion that an option for fall football would be a postponement to the spring. But the CIAC says, “The Board of Control has determined that any fall sport that is canceled will not be played at a later time during the 2020-2021 school year.”

The statement goes on to say, this week the Conference will be working to finalize the timeline of all full-team activities and contest play.