CIAC outlines plans to play high school football in the spring

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Tuesday released plans for high school football to be played in the spring.

The CIAC’s Board of Control met Tuesday to review the latest sport guidance issued by the

State Department of Health, and created what they are calling a “Second Semester Alternative Season” in which football could be played.

That alternative season would be accommodated by adjusting the dates for traditional winter and spring sports to eliminate conflicts in dates.

The special season has been scheduled for not just football, but any fall sport that misses out on at least 40% of their season.

The dates for the three seasons to work together would be as follows:

In the announcement Tuesday the CIAC acknowledged that the ability to play football in this new “alternative season” still hinges on supportive COVID-19 metrics in the state.

The announcement also states that the CIAC does not endorse student-athletes playing on independent football teams that some areas have announced in the fall, citing the possibility for “overuse injury.” The city of Meriden, for instance, announced last week that the city would allow for football to be played in the fall.

News 8 spoke with Wilbur Cross Football Coach John Acquavita about it, and he says now the Department of Public Health will hopefully sit down with some football people so they can get out ahead of it and find a way to reduce the risk from high-risk to medium risk.

“Do you want face shields on everybody? Let’s buy them all and get ready now. But I think the big test is going to be if hockey gets off the ground and they get through the season,” he said.

Of course, this all depends upon the numbers. Many coaches and players say the state’s numbers are low now, and ask ‘how is it going to be any better in February?’ That remains to be seen.

To full plan to allow for spring football can be viewed below: