NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference postponed tournament games Thursday for the second day in a row due to unhealthy air quality across the state.

The CIAC had moved Wednesday’s high school state tournament lacrosse games and tennis matches to Thursday due to the air quality forecast.

The boys and girls lacrosse state tournament semifinals will now be held Friday. The higher-seeded school will host all 12 games.

Tennis championship matches will be held indoors Thursday and Friday, the CIAC said. Conference officials said that championship baseball, softball, and golf events (Golf State Open) are on as scheduled this weekend.

The lacrosse championship schedule for the weekend has also been impacted — no CIAC lacrosse state championships will take place on Saturday.

The updated schedule is below, with all games at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.

Sunday, June 11

Boys Class S Championship – 10 a.m.

Boys Class M Championship – 12:30 p.m.

Boys Class L Championship – 3 p.m.

Girls Class S Championship – 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 12

Girls Class M Championship – 6 p.m.

Girls Class L Championship – 8 p.m.