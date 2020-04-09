CIAC reevaluating Spring sports schedule after Governor’s new school closing timeline amid pandemic

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced Thursday they will consider Spring sports opportunities. This after Governor Ned Lamont made an announcement extending school closings amid the coronavirus pandemic to May 20.

The athletic conference said, “CIAC administrative staff will have more detailed conversations with superintendents, principals, athletic directors, member leagues, medical professionals, and coaches over the next week and a half.”

The board will meet on April 23 “to review feedback from each group and discuss safe and realistic Spring sports experiences.”

For further updated: http://ciacsports.com/site/?p=14310