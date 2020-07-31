CIAC to bring fall sports back; coaches, athletes ready to get back to the game with health safety a priority

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference – the governing body of high school athletics in CT – was expected to release its plan for fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, but now it says the announcement will be made Friday. Despite the delay, CIAC says they do plan to bring fall sports back.

High school student-athletes and coaches in CT will have to wait another day to find out if they will be getting back on the field come September. The CIAC says they want to give school superintendents some time to look over the plan and sleep on it.

Sources tell News 8, there is a plan to play sports with a later start date that includes a football season. Games could start on Sept. 24 and end on the last weekend of October with potential for two more games if all goes well.

Glen Lungarini, the executive director of CIAC and CAS, told News 8 in an interview Thursday, the organization has been monitoring the state coronavirus data to determine when it will be safest to bring student-athletes back to the field.

“CIAC is proud that we’ve always kept the health and safety of our schools and communities at the forefront of our decision-making,” Lungarini said.

It seems the data is looking good to CIAC because Lungarini announced there will be fall sports:

“At 4:15 this afternoon, our CIAC Board of Control approved a plan that was put forth by the CIAC Fall Sports Committee to have fall sports starting this year,” Lungarini said. “The one thing that we know is that everything needs to remain fluid.”

The details of the plan are set to be released Friday at noon.

Lungarini says CIAC will continue to monitor the pandemic metrics in the state in collaboration with the Dept. of Public Health, the Connecticut State Medial Society, superintendents of schools across the state, and state leadership to make decisions for sports past the fall.

News 8 spoke to some fall sports coaches Thursday about the potential of getting back on the field, and, as you can imagine, these are stressful decisions. Most say, they are ready to get back to the game and their student-athletes, but safety is the top priority.

Hear more from coaches in the video below.