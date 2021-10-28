Clinton Country Club hosts second annual Pro-Veteran Charity Classic

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Clinton Country Club took advantage of the great fall weather on Thursday to host their second annual Pro Veteran Charity Classic.

90 golfers hit the links to help raise money for a couple of local veterans groups. In 2019, the event raised more than $20,000. They hope to do that again this year.

Clinton Police officers and firefighters were a part of the festivities Thursday, along with the Marine Color Guard.

“The support of veterans is fantastic,” said Paul Coppola, the golf chairman of the Clinton Country Club. “Those guys go out and do a lot for us, and not only the first responders and the veterans. We at the Clinton Country Club really appreciated it and wanted to do something special for them.”

If you’re interested in donating, just contact the Clinton Country Club.