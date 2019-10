Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Amir Coffey (7) guards Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (13) during the second quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game, Thursday, Oct 3, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Clippers have signed guard B.J. Taylor to an exhibit 10 contract, a one-year deal worth the minimum salary.

Taylor played four years at Central Florida, where he averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 104 games.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder earned AAC All-Rookie team honors in 2015 and was named to the All-AAC first team as a senior. Taylor, who is from Orlando, Florida, scored 1,618 points to rank seventh all-time in school history.