Coach Calhoun honored with ‘best coach’ award at ESPYs

(WTNH)–Hall of Fame head coach Jim Calhoun received another big honor Wednesday evening.

Calhoun picked up the “best coach” award at the ESPYs in Los Angeles.

The award has been given out since 1993 and previous winners include Bill Belichick and Joe Torre.

Calhoun wins the award after coming out of retirement to coach at the University of Saint Joseph this past season. He also has three National Championships and more than 800 wins under his belt.

His players say no one deserves this award more than Calhoun.

“It was a well deserved award, I think that coach Calhoun is a great coach and also a great person,” USJ point guard Jaecee Martin said.

“[Calhoun] definitely pushes you, definitely gets the most out of you, and that’s what I love about him,” said USJ guard Ryan O’Neill.

“He made me a better basketball player and a better person…on and off the court,” said USJ guard Delshawn Jackson Jr.

