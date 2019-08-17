LIVE NOW /
Coaches of SCSU football team have high hopes for season

(WTNH) — Coaches in the NorthEast 10 conference think the Southern Connecticut State football team is going to have a good year.

Tom Godek’s Owls are the pre-season pick to finish 4th. Southern has been hard at work all week, and Godek is looking forward to working in new players to the equation.

The Owls have some holes to fill, but do return a lot of players who have played plenty of college minutes.

The Owls open their season Thursday night September 5th when they host Gannon.

