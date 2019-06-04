Sports

Coginchaug softball edges Holy Cross 5-4

Jun 03, 2019

(WTNH) - Coginchaug of Durham and Holy Cross of Waterbury battled in softball action on Monday.

The Crusaders pulled ahead with a couple of runs in the 5th.

Coginchaug would go on to win it 5-4.

