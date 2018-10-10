Colin Kaepernick wants to trademark his image
(CNN) - Colin Kaepernick wants to trademark his face.
The former NFL player's company, Inked Flash, filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office an image of his face to use on a variety of products and events.
The application, filed Friday, October 5, indicates he wants to use the image on lampshades, cell phone cases and clothing. He also wants to use the logo in conjunction with "workshops and seminars in self empowerment and awareness."
In August, Kaepernick filed a trademark for the phrase "I'm With Kap."
Kaepernick's agent didn't immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday's filing.
Related Content: Nike shares close at another record high after controversial Kaepernick ad
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played in the NFL since 2016. That year, he began kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness about police brutality against African-Americans and other racial injustices.
He has recently been back in the spotlight because of a new Nike ad campaign. The ad shows a black-and-white picture of his face and a caption that reads "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
The ad drew criticism from some who say his protests during the anthem were disrespectful, but it registered with Nike's core customers of younger Americans in big cities. More people aged 18 to 34 supported the Kaepernick ad than those who opposed it, according to an SSRS Omnibus poll provided exclusively to CNN in September.
