Sacred Heart University’s cheerleading team is the 2020 All Girl Division I National Champions

ORLANDO, FL (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University announced Sunday that their all-female cheerleading team had won the Universal Cheerleading Association & Universal Dance Association College All Girl Division I Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships in Orlando Saturday night.

In a statement, SHU said, “This is great news for the team and for the University.”

On Twitter they posted a congratulatory tweet sharing a video from the awards ceremony saying, “That moment when you realize you’re National Champions in Cheerleading #Congratulations #WeAreSHU”

The Universal Cheerleading Association getting in on the “congratulations,” posting a team pick of SHU’s cheer team following the win.

Congratulations to Sacred Heart University, the 2020 All Girl Division I NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! #UCAnationals 😍 pic.twitter.com/LNHl4bcYDE — UCA (@UCAupdates) January 19, 2020

Jessie Esposito, a member of the SHU cheer team, said of the work leading up to the team win, “Hard work really does pay off. The past 4 years on this team have not been easy, but today was the most rewarding feeling in the world. I’m so proud of you all for how far we have come to prove ourselves.”