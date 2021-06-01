Should college athletes be paid? CT state leaders discussing it at capitol

Conn. (WTNH) — Should college athletes be paid? It is being talked about at the state capitol.

The NCAA has been talking about this for years, whether to allow student-athletes to make money off their name and image, to sell products on Instagram, and so forth.

Some officials at UConn have supported a proposed bill that would change the way student-athletes go through college.

The bill, if passed, would allow student-athletes here to do what student-athletes do in other parts of the country.

State Rep. Jason Rojas, the House Majority Leader, “This would allow athletes who attend an institution of higher education here in Connecticut to sign with an agent and begin to negotiate the use of their image or their likeness or their name on commercial products and for commercial uses, and generate income. This is something that’s happening very quickly. I think at least 17 states have now passed legislation allowing for college athletes to participate in something like this.

If it is not passed, the fear is that student-athletes would turn down UConn, for example, and choose schools in other states so they could make money while in college.