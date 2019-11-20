The Gridiron Nation: Which teams will make it to the College Football Playoffs?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NEXSTAR) — Which teams will make it to the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship?

Week 12 saw a college football weekend without too many upsets for playoff hopeful teams, outside of the broken hearts of Alabama Crimson Tide fans after starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury in the second quarter against Mississippi State, ending his junior season. The no. 1 LSU Tigers dominated Ole Miss 57-37, and the no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes routed Rutgers 56-21 on the road at SHI stadium.

With two weeks to go in the regular season and the Tide down a starting QB, all eyes are on the top 10 teams for week 13 as they vye for their chance at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Watch The Gridiron Nation: Path to the Playoff right here at 2 p.m. EST as NBC4 Columbus, Ohio sports director Jerod Smalley talks with the folks who cover the top teams every day to break down each team’s chance of going all the way:

No. 1 — LSU

WGNO’s sports director Ed Daniels will give us the low down on the no. 1 LSU Tigers and their outstanding offense as they prepare to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks then the Texas A&M at home in Tiger Stadium before likely heading to the SEC Championship game to battle it out against Georgia.

No. 2 — OSU

Former Buckeye assistant coach Bill Conley on the Ohio State University’s outlook as the no. 2 ranked Buckeyes face the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions at home at Ohio Stadium.

No. 3 — Clemson

We talk to the official home of the no. 3 Clemson Tigers, WSPA in Greenville, South Carolina, as the Tigers aim to defend their national title.

No. 4 — Georgia

The ‘Dawgs are destined for the SEC Championship Game and a date with LSU.

No. 5 — Alabama

Even without Tagovailoa, the Tide remain contenders for the Playoff….Simone Eli from CBS 42 in Birmingham tells us how Bama will move on.

No. 8 — Penn State

Peter Terpstra from WTAJ will discuss how an upset win in Columbus is necessary to send the Nittany Lions back into the playoff discussion.

Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma

All with one loss, all with a chance at the CFP.