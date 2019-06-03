UConn baseball in need of win Monday to keep season alive

(WTNH) - It's do-or-die for the UConn baseball team on Monday night.

UConn plays Oklahoma State in a winner-take-all regional final.

The Huskies beat the 9th-ranked Cowboys 5-2 on Sunday.

If they beat them on Monday night, they'll move on to the Super Regional next weekend.

Related Content: UConn rides bullpen to 5-2 win over Cowboys, forces rematch

Jim Penders and his club are getting timely hitting from Anthony Prato and big time pitching from reliever Jake Wallace.

Watch the video above for more.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.