UConn baseball ready for NCAA Tournament clash with Nebraska

(WTNH) - The UConn baseball team will jump on a plane on Wednesday and take off for Oklahoma City.

The Huskies will play Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament.

Jim Penders and his team secured an at-large bid on Monday.

They've made the tournament six times in the last nine years.

First pitch on Friday is set for 1:00 p.m.

