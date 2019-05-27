UConn Huskies

UConn baseball to take on Nebraska in Oklahoma City Regional

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:29 PM EDT

(WTNH) - We know that the Quinnipiac and Central baseball teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, but with UConn falling in the AAC final to Cincinnati, the Huskies had to wait for the selection show to see if they were in.

They are.

The Huskies, who had an RPI of 30, were picked to go to the NCAA Tournament.

Jim Penders's club will head to the Oklahoma City Regional where it will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. 

