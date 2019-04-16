UConn celebrates women's basketball team

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) - UConn is celebrating their women's basketball team on Tuesday!

Coach Geno Auriemma and the student-athletes will discuss their memorable season.

Special video clips will also be shown and fans will be able to view the new Hall of Champions lobby in the Werth Family UConn Basketball Champions Center.

This event is open to alumni and fans.

There will be assorted hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and a cash bar, priced at $75 per guest.

The celebration goes from from 6:30-9 p.m.