UConn holds annual "HuskyTHON" to raise money for CCMC

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) - UConn students are showing their strength for kids at Connecticut Children's Medical Center on Wednesday.

It is all part of their annual fundraising event, known as the "HuskyTHON."

All year long, students raise funds for the Connecticut Children's Medical Center with the event culminating in an 18-hour dance marathon!

On Wednesday, February 13th, their goal is to raise $150,000 in 24 hours.

You can donate to the cause at huskython.org!