UConn rips Huskers 16-1, reaches regional final vs Okla St.

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 05:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:10 PM EDT

(AP) - Michael Woodworth went 5 for 7 to lead a Connecticut offense that collected a season-high 22 hits, and the Huskies advanced to the NCAA Oklahoma City regional final with a 16-1 win over Nebraska in an elimination game Sunday.

The Huskies (38-24) would need to beat Oklahoma State on Sunday night and again Monday to return to super regionals for the first time since 2011.

UConn scored in all but two innings and finished with a seven-run ninth. The Huskies, who totaled 19 hits in an 8-5 loss to Nebraska on Friday, have 58 hits in three games in Oklahoma City.

Colby Dunlop (7-4) allowed five singles and one run in an efficient, career-long eight innings. Nebraska starter Reece Eddins (6-4) gave up four runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Huskers (32-24) had dropped into the elimination bracket after losing 6-5 to Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

