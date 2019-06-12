UConn's Diarra done playing basketball due to injury, to become student assistant coach

(WTNH) - UConn's Mamadou Diarra's playing career is over due to multiple knee problems.

It's not in his best interest to continue playing, so he's been given a medical disqualification. It allows him to keep his scholarship, but doesn't count against the teams allotment.

Diarra, a red-shirt junior, will stay with the Huskies as a student assistant coach.

