Confidential email from University of Hartford president shows up in zoom classroom

(WTNH)– There are new developments in the story about the University of Hartford that News 8 broke last week.
News 8 revealed there was a secret study done on whether UHart should downgrade from Division One to Division Three.
According to the study, the university loses $13 million a year on Division One Athletics. The president told us no decision was made.
A source close to the university sent us a screengrab of an email between a professor and the president that popped during a zoom classroom and was captured by at least one student.
