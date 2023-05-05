WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Come this fall, Connecticut’s inaugural girls’ high school flag football season will kick off.

The announcement came Friday afternoon at Lyman Hall High School. It’s been said that the first powderpuff football game of the modern era was held in Wallingford in 1972.

“It’s really exciting knowing that we were chosen to be a part of this team. And we have the opportunity to play with all of these girls to make history and make our school proud,” said Madelyn Buccheri, a sophomore at Lyman Hall High School.



The new league has the blessing of 32 Sports, a non-profit founded by Bloomfield native Matt Lawrence, who played at UConn and UMass before playing in the NFL. Also on hand for the announcement, was CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini, who was asked if this might one day become a sport sanctioned by the high school sports governing body.

“We’re a ways away from that right now, but that has to start somewhere. And, where our kids have those interests we want to be able to provide those opportunities and support it.

Right now this is more a student activity that has the potential to grow into something else,” said Glenn Lungarini, executive director of the CIAC.