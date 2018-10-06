Connecticut is a battleground state for Yankees and Red Sox fans

Connecticut being squashed between Boston and New York, is the perfect battleground state! A rival that does not disappoint: Red Sox versus Yankees.

Merary Dalesandro is a Red Sox fan, her husband Craig Yankees.

“We have been together for 13 years, so I think at first it was kind of like I don’t know if it was going to work out, but it’s worked out!”

Hundreds of sports fans flock to Chicago Sam’s in Cromwell to watch the game and cheer their team on.

Rob Aresti is watching the game with his father Bob.

“When the Yankees win, I have my bragging, and I throw a couple of jobs left and right, but for the most part I keep quiet until the games are over, that’s usually my method.”

Chris Liscio is the general manager of Chicago Sam’s. He says he’s a Mets fan, but he loves to watch the rivalry! It’s also good for business.

“They are all out in their hats and shirts and yelling at the TV is, it’s going to be a crazy night! We are excited!”

It’s the best of five games, and for business purposes, the general manager hopes it goes all five.