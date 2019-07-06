Connecticut resident headed to the UFC cage

(WTNH)– By day, Justin Sumter is a civil engineer. By night, he likes to step in the cage as an MMA fighter.

One day he’d like to make a career out of it. Soon he’ll have his chance to take that next step.

Sumter will be competing next week in the UFC Contender series, hoping to land a contract. This could be his big break.

The Myrtle Beach native now calls Connecticut his home.

The 29-year-old middleweight trains at the Fighting Arts Academy in West Haven.

He’s 7 and 2 and coming off his best performance. Sumter is motivated more than ever after becoming a new dad.

The UFC Contender series takes place on July 9.

