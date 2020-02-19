Connecticut Sun acquire All-Star guard Briann January as part of three-team trade, send Williams to Atlanta

Connecticut Sun’s head coach Curt Miller, right, greets his players during a timeout in the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Long Beach, Calf. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Sun announced Wednesday that the team has added WNBA All-Star guard Briann January as a part of a three-team trade. In addition, Connecticut receives a 2021 2nd Round Draft Pick from the Phoenix Mercury. As a part of the deal, the Sun send Courtney Williams to the Atlanta Dream.

January, who was drafted 6th overall in 2009 by the Indiana Fever, spent nine seasons in Indianapolis before being traded to Phoenix in 2018. The Arizona State alum boasts a long list of accomplishments from her decorated career. In addition to winning a WNBA Championship with the Fever in 2012, she played key roles on two other trips to the WNBA Finals (2009, 2015) for the Fever.

Named an All-Star in the 2014 campaign, January has been named to WNBA All-Defensive Teams six times. The 5’8 guard has recorded 330 steals in her career.

Offensively, the combo guard has led the WNBA in three-point shooting percentage twice in her career (2015, 2018), one of only four to ever do so in the history of the WNBA. She has totaled 2,683 points and 1,122 assists.

“We are thrilled to add combo guard Briann January to our talented roster. She is a veteran leader, WNBA Champion, WNBA All-Star, premier​ defensive stopper, and an elite three-point shooter,” said Sun General Manager and Head Coach Curt Miller.

“We realize Courtney was a fan-favorite and we wish her the best in Atlanta. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and all the loyalty and support we’ve shown Courtney over the last four seasons, it became clear she no longer wanted to return to Connecticut,” Miller added.

Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams puts up a shot around Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields in WNBA Eastern Conference action Friday, September 6, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun dropped the 109-104 loss in overtime in their home season finale. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

The Sun tips off the 2020 season on Saturday, May 16 vs. the New York Liberty.