Connecticut Sun defeat Washington 83-75

It’s still early in the season, but the top two teams in the WNBA hit the floor Tuesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

First place Sun hosting the second place Washington Mystics.

Sun beat the Mystics last month; however the Mystics were without all star Elena Delle Donne. She was in Uncasville Tuesday night but it didn’t matter, the Sun won again.

Delle Donne scored just 13 points and only took 9 shots. The Mystics were up 10-7 early on.

Curt Miller was barking at his team to sure up the defense.

Courtney Williams has been great so far this season. She was good again that night, scoring 23 points.

She can really get a shot from anywhere on the court.

Jonquel Jones had 24 points and 7 rebounds.

Former Hillhouse star Bria Holmes chipped in with five off the bench.

Sun win it 83 to 75.

4 straight wins for the Sun.

Sun go for five in a row on Friday night when they play in Minnesota and then back home on Sunday against the Seattle Storm.

