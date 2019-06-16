Sports

Connecticut Sun is victorious over Seattle Storm 81-67

Jun 16, 2019

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 06:45 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The best record in the WNBA belongs to the Connecticut Sun. Regular season victories are nice but a title at the end of the year is the goal.

The defending champion Seattle Storm in town Father's Day afternoon.

Sun play pick and roll, Jasmine Thomas finds a wide open Courtney Williams at the top of the key, she hits the three. Sun up 15-8.

In the second quarter, the Sun working the ball around the perimeter. Shekinna Strickland wide open, hit four, three pointers. Sun up 44-33 at the half.

Close game til the 4th quarter, the Sun pulls away. Alyssa Thomas with the layup, she had a game high 20 points.

The Sun win it 81-67.

