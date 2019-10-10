Breaking News
Connecticut Sun: Road to the Championship – The Sun preps for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The WNBA season comes down to one game. For Game 5 Thursday, it’s back to D.C. for Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystic. The winner will leave the season champions.

This championship win would be a first for either franchise, and the way this series has gone there’s no telling who has the momentum.

Thursday’s game starts at 8pm. Sports Team 8 will be live in D.C. with pre-game coverage from 5-6pm. Join us here!

