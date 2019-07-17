Connecticut Sun rookie Anigwe adjusting to the team

(WTNH)–The CT Sun will go for a WNBA best 12th win on Friday. Curt Miller’s ladies host Atlanta.

17 games into the season, rookie Kristine Anigwe is still finding her way.

The first round pick out of Cal has had her ups and downs.

The 6-4 post player has the luxury of playing on such a deep team where there’s not a ton of pressure for her to perform immediately, so she does what she can.

“When I get the ball, I’m confident enough to score,” Anigwe told Sports Team 8. She added that coming off of the bench with energy and being positive and encouraging is part of her role on the team.

Anigwe is averaging 2 points and 2 rebounds per game in 8 minutes of action.