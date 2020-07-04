Connecticut Sun to play season without home court and All-Star Jones

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Sun will play this season, but some key features will be missing. They lose their home-court advantage at Mohegan Sun because they will play in Orlando, and they will be without their best player, Jonquel Jones.

The WNBA All-Star was the first to opt-out of playing this season because of her COVID-19 concerns. Head Coach Curt Miller and his team don’t have a date for when they will be heading down to Florida, so that means working out back home.

One thing they do know is they will be missing the 15 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks that JJ brought to The Sun.

Sun guard Jasmine Thomas said, “This is our first time not having her, so it’s going to be an adjustment.”

Thomas added, “I think every team is going to have some missing pieces, so, you know, we are not going to be the only ones figuring out how to gel our team together and still be successful.”

The 22 game WNBA season is expected to start at the end of July.