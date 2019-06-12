Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
Live Now
Watch GMCT now at 6

Connecticut Sun to wear “Be True” shoes from Nike to celebrate Pride month

Sports

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

It’s good to be Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller these days.

His team has the best record in the WNBA and he now has an unlimited supply of sneakers, thanks to a new shoe deal with Nike.

The Sun is now donning the latest “Be True” shoe from Nike, and Coach Curt Miller says he’s excited to wear them proudly with his team during Pride month.

Miller and his first place team hit the road Friday night for a game in Minnesota.

It's good to be Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller these days.His team has the best record in the WNBA and he now has an unlimited supply of sneakers, thanks to a new shoe deal with Nike.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss