Connecticut Sun to wear "Be True" shoes from Nike to celebrate Pride month

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 07:04 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:04 PM EDT

(WTNH) - It's good to be Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller these days.

His team has the best record in the WNBA and he now has an unlimited supply of sneakers, thanks to a new shoe deal with Nike.

The Sun is now donning the latest "Be True" shoe from Nike, and Coach Curt Miller says he's excited to wear them proudly with his team during Pride month.

Miller and his first place team hit the road Friday night for a game in Minnesota.

