Connecticut Sun’s Brionna Jones named 2021 KIA WNBA Most Improved Player

Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) drives to the basket as New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

(WTNH)– WNBA announced Connecticut Sun’s Brionna Jones is named the 2021 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player Tuesday morning.

Being on the team for five years, this is the first year that Jones is being nominated. Past Connecticut Sun players who received this award are Jonquel Jones, Kelsey Bone, and Wendy Palmer.

Jones received 38 of 49 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

During this season, Jones helped the Sun rank the highest winning percentage in franchise history and finish the regular season with 14 consecutive wins for the fourth-longest winning streak in WNBA history.

Jones was selected by the Sun in the first round of the 2017 WNBA Draft. Jones started all 31 games for the sun this season. According to WNBA, Jones averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 26.1 minutes in 21 games.

In July, Jones set her own personal goals with making 34 points against the Indiana Fever, and with 15 against the Los Angeles on Aug. 28.

In being named the WNBA Most Improved Player, Jones is receiving $5,150 and a designed trophy from Tiffany & Co.

In 2021, Jones ranked second in the WNBA in offensive rebounding and eight points in steals. Jones was also named AP’s Most Improved Player in 2021.