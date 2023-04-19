NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The UConn men’s basketball team and the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team are not the state’s only national champions – Connecticut’s only sled hockey team just brought in the national title over the weekend.

The Gaylord Wolfpack won the 2023 Adult Tier II Championship at the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival in St. Louis, Missouri against New Hampshire.

The state champions beat teams from California, Illinois, North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas, Missouri and New Hampshire.

The Gaylord Wolfpack is part of the Gaylord Sports Association and is Connecticut’s largest adaptive sports program for individuals with visual or physical disabilities.