Cornhole National Tournament opens competition to pros and amateurs alike

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — One of your favorite backyard games has a national tournament right in our backyard. Mohegan Sun is hosting hundreds of competitors for the American Cornhole League National Tournament, and it’s open to professionals and amateurs alike.

“It really is the best sport — anybody can play, anybody can win,” Andy Gomes, Cornhole Pro.

American Cornhole League pro Andy Gomes started playing cornhole for fun. Then, he and his partner Jeff took their talents on the road

“We started traveling and playing and now its escalated to the point where now we go to all of these national events.”

The sport has grown tremendously tremendously in the past year thanks to bigger sponsors and national attention.

“It’s brought more attention to it with broadcasts and that’s brought prize money. So in the last year, we’ve about quadrupled in size, so now we’re running events of 500 to 800 where a year ago it was 100 to 300,” Dave Weiser, National Director, ACL.

And the ACL Championship at Mohegan Sun this week is one of the biggest.

“This is a massive cornhole tournament. This is our fourth national of the year, so it’s the last of the regular season and we’re giving out over $50,000 in prize money,” Stacey Moore, ACL Commissioner.

And that prize money isn’t just for the pros. Many of the events are open for the public to enter.

