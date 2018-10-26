Cromwell/Portland gears up for the Game of the Week

It is a big night for football fans and players. It is early, but teams are already gearing up ahead of Friday night lights.

Friday night’s Game Of The Week is Cromwell/Portland against Valley Regional/Old Lyme.

News 8’s Ryan Kristafer was at the high school in Cromwell with a look at how Cromwell/Portland is getting ready for the big game in the video above!

The football team, cheerleaders, the band, as well as teachers and students all came out to get excited for the Game of the Week! Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.