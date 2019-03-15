Crosstown rivals faced off for D3 hockey championship

It’s not often that two schools from the same town play for a state championship.

Tonight at Ingalls Rink Lyman Hall Co-op and crosstown rival Sheehan faced off for the D3 hockey championship.

Seemed like the whole town of Wallingford was there.

Great energy inside the Whale.

Trojans score first. Matt Pettit deflects home the Kyle Roberts pass.

Still in the first, Sheehan answers on the power play.

Joe Romano sets up Devin Napoli, tied at 1 after one.

During 2nd period, Lyman Hall hangs a three spot. It’s Pettit again, this one unassisted.

Then its Aidan Weir, his first of two.

Less than two minutes later, it’s Kyle Roberts. He also had a pair of goals.

Lyman Hall HK Coginchaug Co-op team taking home the title, with 6-2 as the final score.

Congratulations to the Trojans!

The D1 and two hockey championships are next week at Ingalls Rink.