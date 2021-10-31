Crystal Palace player Zaha critical of Instagram over racism

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha has called on Instagram to take racism more seriously after being targeted with abuse after scoring in a 2-0 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international posted screenshots on Instagram of racist abuse he had received by direct messages following the Premier League match that saw City defender Aymeric Laporte sent off for a foul on the forward.

“This message isn’t for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it’s disgusting or about me getting sympathy,” Zaha wrote. “I’m not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!

“I don’t mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it’s not an excuse, but my color will always be the real problem, but it’s fine because I’ll always be BLACK AND PROUD! Speak to me when you actual take this issue serious.”

Instagram has been declining interview requests from The Associated Press through the year to discuss the racist abuse faced by footballers. Instagram is owned by Meta, the new name for the Facebook company.

