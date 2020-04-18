CT charities to still benefit from Travelers Championship

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Pro golfers will still be teeing off this June at the Travelers Championship.

Even though fans won’t be present because of COVID-19, charities will still benefit.

News 8 spoke with Jimmy Canton, CEO of the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp — a summer camp for kids who are seriously ill. He said tournament organizers have assured him that they will do their best to support them.

He said the camo is having to adapt too. It has canceled summer camp and will hold programs online.

“We have every intention to have virtual programming go on during the summer for a lot of those kids if not all those kids who wanted to come to camp,” Canton said.

He’s hoping in-person activities will resume in the fall.