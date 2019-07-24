CT Hockey Foundation fundraiser, with special guest Paul D’Amato

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A fundraiser for the CT Hockey Foundation was held in Hamden Tuesday evening. Actor Paul D’Amato was there as their special guest.

D’Amato was one of the stars of the Hockey classic ‘Slapshot’; he played Tim ‘Dr. Hook’ McCracken. He was in town to help raise money and take about his famous role.

They also had a raffle and auction. D’Amato loves coming out to events like this.

He told Sports Team 8, “I see 200 of my closest friends when I do events like this that I’ve never met before, and they’ve seen me in the movies. And I don’t know them…but I do know them from hockey and we love hockey.”

The foundation gives out scholarships in memory of Jason Pagni, a local hockey coach and player who died in a car accident back in 2014.