CT Little League Softball plays doubleheader against Penn, NY

(WTNH)–Tough task for the little league softball team from Milford Tuesday. After a rain out on Monday, the State Champs played two games, trying to get one step close to the Little League World Series.

They played Pennsylvania, the Milford fans were ready to go.

Pennsylvania jumps out to a quick lead in the first inning and score 4 times.

The base hit to deep left scores the runner all the way from first; 2-0 Pennsylvania. They add a couple more.

Pennsylvania scores 10 runs for the mercy rule win in 5 innings. It’s the first loss in the regional for Milford.

Earlier that day, Scott Worzel’s team took on New York. NY ties the game in the bottom of the 6th, sending it to extra innings.

Milford took the lead with an RBI single. Tarczali gets the strikeout to end it.

Milford won against NY 12-10.

Milford will play Wednesday afternoon against the winner of New Jersey and Rhode Island.