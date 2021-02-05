CT restaurants, sports bars bracing for more takeout wing orders than ever before the Big Game

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the Friday before the big game, and restaurants and sports bars alike are bracing themselves for more takeout orders than ever. Few spots sell more than J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville.

“We’re looking right around twelve tons,” said Rino Ouellet, beverage director of J. Timothy’s Taverne.

That number is up there every year, but they were surprised to see just how fast those wings sold out.

“We had planned for the same amount of volume as the previous years for takeout,” said Ouellet. “There was no way for us to know that we would fill up all of our slots as fast as we had.”

Normally Friday is the day that J. Timothy’s sells out heading into Super Bowl weekend but this year, they actually sold out earlier this week. For that, they credit the pandemic and how people are changing the way they watch the big game.

“The best part about the Super Bowl for us is that it’s a whole weekend event,” said Ouellet. “It’s giving people a reason to get outside a little bit with COVID it’s been truly a phenomenal show of support.”

Archie Moore’s in New Haven actually still has wings available for Sunday, but they noticed a trend too — none of those massive orders for hundreds of wings. Instead, they’re seeing lots smaller orders in the ballpark of 25 to 50.

This year, these restaurants found, customers aren’t just hungry for wings — they’re hungry for something fun to do.

“I think COVID has just changed peoples thinking and without a doubt, we are very lucky and blessed and happy that we’re getting the support we are getting.”