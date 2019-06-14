Sports

CT Sun's Jonquel Jones is WNBA's top rebounder and shot blocker

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:17 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The CT Sun are in Minnesota, where they'll play Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx Friday night.

The Sun are the best team in the league in large. Part of the reason for that is the play of Jonquel Jones. Jones is off to an MVP start.

She's 4th in the league in scoring with 18 points per game.

Jones is the league's top rebounder and shot blocker too. The 4th year pro has gotten more physical and hungry to be the best.

The CT Sun are back home this weekend. They host Seattle Sunday at 3:30 at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The game can be seen on News 8.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center