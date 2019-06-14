CT Sun's Jonquel Jones is WNBA's top rebounder and shot blocker

(WTNH) - The CT Sun are in Minnesota, where they'll play Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx Friday night.

The Sun are the best team in the league in large. Part of the reason for that is the play of Jonquel Jones. Jones is off to an MVP start.

She's 4th in the league in scoring with 18 points per game.

Jones is the league's top rebounder and shot blocker too. The 4th year pro has gotten more physical and hungry to be the best.

The CT Sun are back home this weekend. They host Seattle Sunday at 3:30 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The game can be seen on News 8.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.