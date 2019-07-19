CT Sun to face the Atlanta Dream at home

Breaking News
(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun is hosting The Atlanta Dream on Friday night; it’s a first vs. worst match-up.

For UConn fans, it will be a blast from the past. It’s always great to see that big smile from Renee Montgomery. This is her 11th WNBA season.

For Tiffany Hayes, it’s her 8th year; Hayes is nursing a calf injury at the moment.

She’s Atlanta;s leading scorer at 14 points per game. Meanwhile, Renee had 23 points on Wednesday. The two love playing together.

The game is Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m.

The Sun is going for a WNBA best 12th win of the year.

